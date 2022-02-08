Social Scene: MCC hosts a shrimp boil

Donna Babb

Special to the Eagle

02.03.22

MCC Vice Commodore Terry Raymer and wife Lisa hosted a shrimp boil at their home.

Chef Terry used large pots to cook the Missouri style shrimp, sausage, baby potatoes and fresh corn on the cob. The seafood feast was followed by creamy key lime pie. A special concoction of cherry or lemon moonshine shots completed the meal.

“We all had a such good time,” Raymer said. “We are looking forward to the next event, a Rookery Bay fun raft up.”

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Su’s Garden consistently delights

Established in 1976, the Marco Cruise Club welcomes both newcomers and salty veterans who enjoy good boating times and a variety of social activities. Information available on the club’s website marcocruiseclub.com. – Donna Babb/Special to the Eagle