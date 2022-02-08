Twilight Bocce begins for the Italian American Society

Ann D'Onofrio

Special to the Eagle

Twilight Bocce began Feb. 4 for members of the Italian American Society of Marco Island at Mackle Park.

Friday night Bocce is a drop-in venue for the IAS and teams are chosen weekly on first come basis. Games start at 6 p.m. and end at 8.

More:Marco Players presents ‘The Bona Dea Challenge’

For more information on the Italian American Society of Marco Island call Barbara DeRosa, 239 272-0158 or go online to iasmi.org.

The Italian American Society holds their monthly meetings at Mackle Park on the first Wednesday of the month, from November through April. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and meetings start at 5:30. This energic group of men and women are dedicated to remembering their roots while socializing through dinners, dances bocce, trips, golf and so much more. Anyone over the age of 21 who is of Italian heritage or by marriage is eligible.