Woman’s Club charmed by snake hunter

Submitted

The Marco Island Woman’s Club members were enthralled with their February guest speaker – Amy Siewe, one of 100 professional Florida python hunters – and one of only 15 women hunters.

Forty-four year old Siewe relocated to Collier County in 2019 and changed her lifelong fascination with snakes into her profession. She is contracted by the South Florida Water Management District to capture and euthanize the invasive burmese pythons that have devastated the Everglades’ small mammal population.

Siewe has caught over 300 pythons, including a 110 pound, 17’3” solo catch and placed second in the 2020 “python bowl.” She has learned how to skin the snakes and uses the tanned skins to make her own product line of beautiful bracelets and Apple watch bands. Learn more about the Python Huntress at pythonhuntress.com.

The Club holds monthly lunch meetings at the Marco Island Yacht Club on the first Wednesday of the month, October through May. You are invited to attend a lunch meetings as a paid guest ($41) to learn more about the club.

More:Marco Players presents ‘The Bona Dea Challenge’

To attend a meeting or get membership information, contact Membership Chair Caitlin Robinson Carlson, at MIWCEL@gmail.com or 239-692-5619. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/MarcoWomansClub.