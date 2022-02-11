3 To Do: Everglades Seafood Festival, more

Marco Eagle

1. This weekend: Everglades Seafood Festival

Florida Stone Crabbers Association announces the 52nd Annual Everglades Seafood Festival located in Everglades City, Feb. 11 through the 13.

Thousands of people from all over the state of Florida flock to this small town each year to enjoy local seafood, crafts, and entertainment. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy locally caught gulf seafood, browse a variety of creative work from local artists, and enjoy rides and games.

All vendors are local, and the food is gulf seafood only. The Seafood Festival offers activities for the entire family including fireworks and a carnival of exhilarating rides and games.

Everglades Seafood Festival hours are from 4 until 10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11; 9:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., Feb. 13. Information: evergladesseafoodfestival.org.

2. Bonita Springs National Art Festival

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See the work of more than 200 artists. First in a series of three juried fests, with others Feb. 12-13 and March 5-6.

Free with a suggested $5 donation. Riverside Park, 10451 Old 41 Road, downtown Bonita Springs.

Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org/artfest.

3. Marco Players Presents ‘The Bona Dea Challenge’

The world premiere of “The Bona Dea Challenge” is a story about seven women from diverse backgrounds who land in Umbria, Italy as winners of a national cooking contest only to discover that they are “test pilots” for a wild and crazy experiment.

It’s on stage Feb. 9-Feb. 27 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

