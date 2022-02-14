Noontime Rotary Club: More honorees of the 2022 Spirit Award

Submitted

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime recently announced that it is recognizing one of its own members, Lynne Minozzi, and the following three couples: Dinos and Marianne Iordanou, Kurt and Lori Lacks and Mark and Michelle Melvin who comprise the “MIA Dream Team” as recipients of the 2022 Spirit of Marco Island Award.

Minozzi was surprised with the news of her selection at a recent Rotary Luncheon meeting where the announcement was made. Minozzi is a past president of the Noontime Rotary Club of Marco Island and has held many positions in the club including secretary and treasurer among many other of her club responsibilities.

She has also volunteered her time and efforts for many other local organizations including serving as past president of the Marco Island Alumni Association, Marco Island Woman’s Club, San Marco and the Council of Catholic Woman. She’s also served on several boards and committees to include the Marco Island Police Foundation, San Marco Columbiettes and the Council of Catholic Woman, to name a few.

Minozzi follows in the loving footsteps of her beloved husband, Mike Minozzi, who was honored with the same recognition in the inaugural year of this award back in 2009.

Dinos and Marianne Iordanou, Kurt and Lori Lacks and Mark and Michelle Melvin who comprise what is affectionally now known as the Marco Island Academy “Dream Team” were all selected as Spirit of Marco Island honorees for their many contributions to the academy.

The announcement was made at a recent luncheon meeting at the academy where the recipients were surprised with the announcement of their selection as Spirit Award honorees.

The Iordanous, Lacks and Melvins have been tremendously instrumental in the success of the Marco Island Academy with their contribution of time and talents to various committees and boards to include, the MIA Board of Directors, Capital Campaign Committee, Leadership Advisory Committee, Capital Campaign Steering Committee, etc.

In addition, to providing leadership and guidance all the honorees have made major financial contributions to the Academy that helped to make the Dream of a permanent campus a reality! Their vision and financial support have also led to the creation of the MIA Rays Squadron, a brand new 501c3, that will help to ensure the future growth and success of the school.

Benjamin Franklin once stated that “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” The investment of time and financial support that Dinos and Marianne Iordanou, Kurt and Lori Lacks and Mark and Michelle Melvin have made to the Marco Island Academy will truly pay huge dividends to our Community for many years to come.

All honorees including the previously announced recipients Ron McClay and the Our Daily Bread Food Pantry will be formally presented with their 2022 Spirit of Marco Island Award at the 12th Annual Spirit of Marco Island Gala Awards dinner and silent auction to be held on Saturday, April 30, at Bistro Soleil.

In addition, to attending the gala, there are many sponsorship opportunities available, including the opportunity to sponsor one of the honorees, including a VIP table at the event. For sponsorship opportunities please contact Kathryn Pasternak at 203-858-0589 or by email at klpeight@gmail.com.

This gala event recognizes individuals and organizations that are civically involved in the community through their contribution of time, talent and financial support to the community.

For more information and tickets for this event you may contact Al Diaz at 438-5285 or by email at manager@royalmarcoway.com.