3 To Do: Beethoven, Miller and Mother Nature

Marco Eagle

1. Grand Piano Series Beethoven sonatas

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. St. Leo Catholic Church auditorium, 28290 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs. Minhye Choi and Nadia Azzi, artists from Colburn School, play Sonatas No.16 through No.21.

His well known "Tempest," "Pastoral" and "Waldstein" are in this group. Preconcert talk by Mark Travis, New York Philharmonic associate director, media production, at 6:30 p.m.

A free masterclass with Mackenzie Melemed is at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 in the auditorium. $35-$50.

Information: grandpianoseries.org.

2. T.J. Miller at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Tuesday, Feb. 15, through Thursday, Feb. 17, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. each night.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Wednesday: Nature Night

The Marco Island Beautification Advisory Committee will host its annual community education event, "Marco Nature Night, Explore Your Environment" on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The event will feature a wide range of presentations. Brittany Piersma, Audubon of the Western Everglades will present "Gopher Tortoises on Marco Island."

Maureen McFarland, master gardener, along with Karyn Allman, Florida Native Plant Society, will team up to educate us about "Growing Herbs, Vegetables & Fruit Trees on Marco Island."

Linda Turner, Marco Island Nature Preserve & Bird Sanctuary will share a fascinating talk on "Marco Island's Gift from Nature."

The evening will also include exhibits from Rookery Bay, Calusa Garden Club, Collier County Pollution Control, Conservancy of Southwest Florida, Marco Island Nature Preserve & Bird Sanctuary, Florida Native Plant Society, Audubon of the Western Everglades and Master Gardener Maureen McFarland.

Refreshments will be provided and all attendees will be entered into a raffle for giveaways. Nature Night will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 in the City's Community Room adjacent to City Hall, at 51 Bald Eagle Drive.