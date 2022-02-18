3 To Do: Pineapple Day, Brew Fest, more

Marco Eagle

1. Pineapple Day at the History Museum

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) and Collier County Museums invite the public to join them in celebrating Pineapple Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, on the campus of the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM).

The event is free and will include fun games and activities for children and families, pineapple growing tips from master gardeners, tasty and refreshing historic pineapple recipe treats, and demonstrations.

Pineapple dish recipes will be drawn from the MIHS cookbook, Marco’s Treasures, that is available for sale in the MIHS Gift Shop. An original work of art, “The Pineapple King,” by Marco Island native and well-known artist Jarrett Stinchcomb captures the spirit of Marco Island’s pioneer families and pineapple growing history. It can be viewed in the Museum’s open air gallery, Windows & Doors to History.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible.

Information: themihs.org or 239-642-1440.

2. Treasures in the Trunk

From 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Feb. 19, an opportunity to sell your new, used or antique items from the trunk of your car and/or your own or rented table San Marco Catholic Church Parish Center parking lot, 851 San Marco Road, Marco Island.

Vendors must be set up by 7:30 a.m. $200 per parking space/tables available for $10 (Multiple spaces and tables may be purchased). Bake sale and 50/50 drawing.

Information: Kathleen Reynolds at 239-404-6733, Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158, Mary Cay Moll 773-368-7275, Joan Pidherny at 239-877-2842. All merchandise not sold must be removed by the vendor.

3. Bonita Brew Fest returns

Bonita Brew Fest is back in 2022. Sample more than 200 different craft beers, hard ciders and meads from local and regional brewing companies. Plus food vendors and live music. 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.

General admission tickets are $55 (plus taxes and fees) and include unlimited taste samples and a commemorative pint glass. Designated-driver tickets are $17 and include unlimited soda and water and complimentary snacks.

At Riverside Park, 10451 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Information: bonitabrewfest.com.

