Social Scene: Italian American Society celebrates Winter Ball

02.15.22

The Italian American Society of Marco Island held it's romantic and festive Valentine Winter Ball with red featured everywhere from drapes to napkins to dresses and ties. Sixty-seven members and guests enjoyed champagne and a cocktail reception with an antipasti station before dinner and dessert.

Music filtered through the air by the Manhattan Connection to the delight of all. Everyone commented on how romantic and beautiful the complete night was for them with an excellent meal and lots of slow dancing.

