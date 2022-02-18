Social Scene: Just Friends had a ‘lovely’ Valentine luncheon

Submitted

02.09.22

The Yacht Club was transformed into a sea of red as most Just Friends ladies wore red of all shades to the Valentine luncheon. Valentines were exchanged and friendship and love were felt by everyone. The slate of officers for 2022-2023 was introduced and accepted.

More:Social Scene: MCC rafts at Rookery Bay

Doreen Herriman of Newcomers presented the 50th Newcomers Anniversary video that was created for the Newcomers Club. All Just Friends members were a Newcomer at one time.

Three birthday ladies received roses.

More:3 To Know: Community Grant Fund, applications accepted, more

More:3 To Do: Pineapple Day, Brew Fest, more

More:SWFLA To Do List: ‘Good Jew,' Dennis Goodman and much more