2.11.22

Held at the Marco Lutheran Church with over 50 players. Winners were: Best hand of the night, Seth Golub; 8th place, Tom Pearcy; 7th, Bruce Pivar; 6th, Eggie Lorenz; 5th, Seth Golub; 4th, Karl Braun; 3rd, John Kunzeman; 2nd, Buddy Koolhof; grand prize, David Hoin.