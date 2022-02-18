Social Scene: MCC rafts at Rookery Bay

Donna Babb

Special to the Eagle

02.08.22

The Marco Cruise Club held a raft up event on Rookery Bay. Thirteen participants and two seafaring dogs tied their boats together, like a raft, for a fun afternoon. Boaters hopped from boat to boat to enjoy drinks, conversation and tales of past MCC cruise trips.

More:Social Scene: Just Friends had a ‘lovely’ Valentine luncheon

Past MCC commodore, Todd Whitney and his wife, Julie, were hosts for the event. “It was quite nice to have the time to spend just catching up with each other and getting to know some of our new members,” said Todd Whitney.

Established in 1976, the Marco Cruise Club welcomes both newcomers and salty veterans who enjoy good boating times and a variety of social activities. Information available on the club’s website marcocruiseclub.com. – Donna Babb/Special to the Eagle

More:3 To Know: Community Grant Fund, applications accepted, more

More:3 To Do: Pineapple Day, Brew Fest, more

More:SWFLA To Do List: ‘Good Jew,' Dennis Goodman and much more