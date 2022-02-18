SWFLA To Do List: ‘Good Jew,' Dennis Goodman and much more

Marco Eagle

TheatreZone’s 'Bright Star'

See the TheatreZone production of "Bright Star" before it's gone after this weekend. Times are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18-20, 2 p.m. Feb. 19-20, at G&L Theatre, Community School of Naples, 13275 Livingston Road, Naples. Based on a true story with music by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. $50-$85. Information: theatre.zone or 888-966-3352, ext. 1.

Rocky Dale Davis at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Friday, Feb. 18, through Sunday, Feb. 20, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Feb. 18; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 19; and 7 p.m. Feb. 20. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band

Check out some great sounds this weekend. There's the Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band concert from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, in the River Park Community Center, 301 11th St. N., Naples. Free but donations appreciated. Information: naplesjazzsociety.com or 612-327-3835.

Art in the park

Check out the Naples National Art Show this weekend at Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. It's 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, and Sunday, Feb. 20. About 190 artists will display their works at the festival that began in 1970. Admission is free with a $10 donation suggested. Information: 239-262-6517 or naplesart.org.

Jonathan Biss plays Beethoven

At 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19. Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Naples Philharmonic, Asher Fisch, guest conductor, and Jonathan Biss, guest artist, performing the Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor.” Also on the program, Jessie Montgomery's "Starburst" and Brahms' Symphony No. 1. $15-$76. Artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

‘Good Jew’ at Center for Performing Arts

At 7 p.m. Feb. 18-19, 2 p.m. Feb. 19-20. Center for Performing Arts 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. The personal history of Henryk Altman, who escaped the Treblinka concentration camp twice, fought with the Resistance and navigated through World War II by “passing for white.” Written by the center's theater coordinator, Frank Blocker, and Murray Scott Changar, based on hours of recorded interviews with a Holocaust survivor. $30. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

Alter Eagles

At 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive Marco Island. Information: marcojcmi.com or by calling 239-642-0800.

Marco Players Presents ‘The Bona Dea Challenge’

The world premiere of “The Bona Dea Challenge” is a story about seven women from diverse backgrounds who land in Umbria, Italy as winners of a national cooking contest only to discover that they are “test pilots” for a wild and crazy experiment. It’s on stage now through Feb. 27 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

Bonita Springs Concert Band

Check out the Bonita Springs Concert Band from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, in Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs. Trombonist Harry Watters, who has performed with Doc Severinsen, among guest artists. Freewill offering.

Wang Chamber Music Series

Andy Akiho — 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. Daniels Pavilion, Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Members of the Naples Philharmonic performing Andy Akiho's LIgNEouS 1," Henri Tomasi's Five Profane and Sacred Dances; a Rimsky-Korsakov/Liadov/Borodin/Glazunov joint composition— B-La-F String Quartet. $48. Artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

The sounds of Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey

At 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples; and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs. The Stardust Memories Big Band plays arrangements from the famous 1930s-1950s bandleaders Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey. $5 suggested donation, stardustmemoriesbigband.com.

Flags for Heroes

All are invited to the 2nd Annual Flags for Heroes opening ceremony, at 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 21. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime in cooperation with the YMCA of S. Collier-Marco Island, 450 United States flags on seven ft. masts will fly in a spectacular formation at the corner of San Marco and Sandhill from Feb. 20- 25, creating an awe-inspiring panorama. This stirring display will be a community tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story.

The Pete and Will Anderson Jazz Trio

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Sax, clarinet and guitar-framed jazz favorites. $25-$30. Information: marcoislandart.org.

Shell Club Seminar

The Marco Island Shell Club will hold its second Seminar of the season at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24 at Rose Hall in the Marco Island Public Library. Marine Biologists Lucy and Bert Williams will present a program about their experiences of “Saturation Diving." This is a unique way marine scientists use to study the undersea environment. One of the environmental concerns they study is the coral reef bleaching. This seminar is open to the public so bring your friends.

Jim Breuer at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Friday, Feb. 25, through Sunday, Feb. 27, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25; 6 and 8 p.m. Feb. 26; and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Ave Maria Arts & Crafts Festivals

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Feb. 26-27. Vendors displaying and selling photography, paintings, ceramics, jewelry, and other handmade items. There will also be live music 11 a.m.-2 p.m. during the festivals. avemaria.com/news-and-events/events/.

‘The Bat's Revenge’

At 7 p.m. Feb. 26, Estero High School, 21900 River Ranch Road, Estero; 6:30 p.m., Feb. 27, Silverspot Cinema, Mercado, 9118 Strada Place, No. 8205, Naples. Gulf Shore Opera 's updated production of the Johann Strauss Jr. comic classic, "Die Fledermaus" setting it in Hollywood's golden era. $35-$65 Estero, $85-$95 Naples with post-opera party with the stars. Information: gulfshoreopera.org.

‘The Cake’

Various times through Feb. 27. Tobye Studio, Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Della, a legendary North Carolina baker, finds herself in a true crisis of conscience and faith when her late best friend’s daughter comes to her for a wedding cake —for her marriage to a girl friend. Cost: $42. Information: naplesplayers.org or 239-263-7990.

ONGOING

‘Natural Selections’

Photography Annual Exhibition: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays through April 27. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Photos from some 15 photographers juried by Dennis Goodman of Dennis Goodman Photography.

‘Florida: Paradise Found’

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, through March 1. Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Works by local artists Emily James, JoAnn Sanborn, Phyllis Pransky and Rachel Pierce focus on subjects that create our "paradise" atmosphere. Information: marcoislandart.org or 239-394-4221.

‘9,999 Songs to Go’

Visitors and locals alike gather at Margood Harbor Theater in Goodland, Florida, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month. J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands” is celebrating 5 years of new songs and stories this coming from 6:30 until 8:30 pm., all first Mondays of the month. Outdoors event opens at 6 p.m. Performers include: Tim McGeary, Charlie Pace, Chef Bob, Earth to Nerth, Peter Tracy and Marie Nofsinger.

Walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Farmers Market at Mackle Park

The Marco Island Farmers Market has relocated to Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island; due to construction at Veterans Community Park. The market will be from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday until April 20. Information, cityofmarcoisland.com.

South Collier Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays through April, 6060 Collier Blvd., Naples. Located in the Naples Outlet Center near corner of Collier and Manatee Road, two miles south of U.S. 41. Returning is the official market band, “The Hot Damn Duo,” for the entire season. They play every Sunday from 10 to 1. southcollierfarmersmarket.com and also see Facebook page.

‘Love in All Forms — Selections from the Art Collection of Patty and Jay Baker’

From 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon–4 p.m. Sundays, through May 15. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Works from the singular collection of collectors and philanthropists Patty and Jay Baker including selections from Monet to Henry Moore. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Mah Jongg

Weekly Mah Jongg is back at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island. Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We supply the Mah Jongg sets. Bring lunch, mingle, and make new friends. Located at 991 Winterberry Drive. Must reserve your spot, call Barbara at 609-442-6570.

Bonita Springs-Estero Christian Women’s Connection

Open to all area women! Enjoy a program, lunch and guest speaker. Location, time and detail can be found on our website: cwcflorida.org. Reserve 10 days in advance by calling Jan at 815-545-5056.

Talkin’ baseball

Opening this Sunday, “Baseball Heroes —Works from the Jay H. Baker Collection” features a treasure of history from the national pastime. It’s open from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon–4 p.m. Sundays, through May 15 at The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Objects and original documents from Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and Derek Jeter and more. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free. artisnaples.orghttps://www.artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Third Street South Famers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday. Parking lot behind Tommy Bahama off Third Street South in Old Naples; Entry is from 13th Avenue South. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

More Key Marco artifacts join Cat

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Marco Island Writers

Writers of all skill levels welcome. Meets at 6 p.m., the second Tuesday of every month except September at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Information: 239-784-2637.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples has reopened after being closed for the past year during the height of the pandemic. The wooded property along Henderson Creek features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The center will be closed July 5for Independence Day. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

MARCH

Bonita Springs National Art Festival

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See the work of more than 200 artists. First in a series of three juried fests, with others March 5-6. Free with a suggested $5 donation. Riverside Park, 10451 Old 41 Road, downtown Bonita Springs. Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org/artfest.

Bob Smith Jazz Quintet

From 2 until 4 p.m., Sunday, March 6 and March 20, the Bob Smith Jazz Quintet will play a concert at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. The concert is free, but donations are ​appreciated. Contact information: LTKehoe@hotmail.com 612-327-3835.

Left Bank Art Fest

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., March 6 and April 3, at The Esplanade, 740 Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Juried artists include photography, jewelry, oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, ceramics, wood, bronze, glass and more. Free admission and free parking. Information: 239-290-7927.

‘Come Walk with Me’ and help CurePSP

It’s more than a casual walk around the lake in Marco Island’s Mackle Park. It’s literally a step-by-step way for us to make more people aware of deadly neurological brain diseases and their indiscriminate attacks on the minds and bodies of our loved ones. Come walk to remember those we’ve lost and to recognize those struggling in the present, including caregivers, families, friends, supporters and the medical experts who are on the front lines of the battle. The 19th Annual CurePSP Awareness and Memorial Walk is 10:30 a.m., March 19 at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Information: Cindy MacDonald at 239-353-3960, cmac5371@aol.com or visit psp.org/event/19marcoislandwalk/.

Pirates & Pearls gala

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents their annual gala on Saturday, March 19, at the newly remodeled Island Country Club on Marco Island. This year’s gala is entitled Pirates & Pearls and promises an evening of swashbuckling fun according to gala Chairs Jim and Allyson Richards. Tickets are $225 per person. The evening will include a reception with silent auction and pirate-themed games and prizes, dinner, live auction, and dancing to the music of the popular Too Hot Trio. Guests are encouraged to wear pirate-themed or smart casual attire. Gala proceeds will support the Marco Island Historical Society and the non-profit organization’s mission to preserve and share the history and heritage of Marco Island and the surrounding community. Information: 239-389-6447 or visit themihs.org.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com.