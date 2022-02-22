3 To Do: Shell seminar, Jim Breuer, more

Marco Eagle

1. Thursday: Shell Club Seminar

The Marco Island Shell Club will hold its second Seminar of the season at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24 at Rose Hall in the Marco Island Public Library.

Marine Biologists Lucy and Bert Williams will present a program about their experiences of “Saturation Diving."

This is a unique way marine scientists use to study the undersea environment. One of the environmental concerns they study is the coral reef bleaching.

This seminar is open to the public, so bring your friends.

2. Friday: Jim Breuer at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Friday, Feb. 25, through Sunday, Feb. 27, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

There's a $30 general admission, plus a fee. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25; 6 and 8 p.m. Feb. 26; and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Wednesday: The Pete and Will Anderson Jazz Trio

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island.

Sax, clarinet and guitar-framed jazz favorites. $25-$30.

Information: marcoislandart.org.

