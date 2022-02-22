Marco Bay Yacht Club change of watch

Larry Sacher

The Marco Bay Yacht Club recently conducted their change of watch to recognize the new Bridge; Commodore Captain Sandy LaMontagne, Vice Commodore Linda Gagnon, and Rear Commodore Charles Erker. Each Member of the bridge will serve a one-year term.

Although the Change of Watch is usually celebrated at The Commodore's Ball, due to COVID concerns the membership chose to not have an event where people would be in close contact, opting instead, for the second year in a row, to conduct the ceremony via a Zoom meeting.

After Club Chaplain Alan Sandlin began the program by piping in both the outgoing and incoming commodore, he proceeded to give a benediction and recognition of those members or former members who had passed-on during this last year.

Outgoing Commodore Dr. Robert White thanked everyone for the opportunity to lead, as well as thanking all those who served either as committee chairs and/or on a committee; he made a special thanks to his first mate, Margie.

After giving his farewell speech, incoming Commodore LaMontagne welcomed everyone and laid-out her plans for the upcoming year. With the pandemic apparently on the wane, Commodore LaMontage wants to increase the emphasis on boating activities, especially for our cruising fleet, as well as our day fleet. New Committee Chairs as well as new members to the Board were announced, with a thanks to those who have completed their terms.

As Marco Bay Yacht Club, Marco's oldest, enters its 54th year, we have an exciting number of events planned for boaters, first mates and former boaters. We continue to grow our membership and welcome those who own a motorized vessel that is berthed on Marco, Isles of Capri, or Goodland.

For additional information about Marco Bay please check-out our website at MarcoBayYachtClub.com or contact Judy Sacher, membership chair (Judy.sacher@aol.com or 239-777-4604). New members will receive a safety certification, as well as a membership kit.