New executive chef at Marco Island Yacht Club

Marco Island Yacht Club has hired Jonathan (“Jono”) Osburn as executive chef, replacing Robert Aylwin, who is pursuing new opportunities. Chef Jono comes from a family of culinarians and was previously managing partner at two family restaurants in Martha’s Vineyard.

“We are delighted to have the talented Chef Jono at MIYC, ensuring a superior dining experience for Yacht Club Members and banquet clients,” said MIYC General Manager Mark Felbinger. “In his 32 years of culinary practice, he has extensive experience opening restaurants and designing kitchens, which will be invaluable in planning renovations to upgrade and expand our facilities.”

In Southwest Florida, Chef Jono has applied his culinary skills at The Wilderness Club in Naples, at the Quarry Golf Club, and at the Esplanade Golf and Country Club.

He graduated from the University of Arizona and speaks three languages.

