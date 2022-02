Submitted

02.09.22

It was a gorgeous day for the annual Sportfishing Club FeBREWfest, held at Sarazen. A large crowd enjoyed authentic German food catered by Peppers Deli and the buffet included bread, red cabbage, sauerkraut, spaetzle, potato salad, brats and specialty chicken. Beer flowed and German music filled the air. Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.

