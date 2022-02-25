LIFE

3 To Do: The music of Chicago, more

The Chi-Town Transit Authority will bring the unique sounds of Chicago to Mineral County on Oct. 16.

1. Saturday: Enjoy the music of Chicago in Bonita Springs 

Chi-Town Transit Authority, an eight-piece Atlanta-based band reproducing the music of Chicago, performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Cost: $43-$55. Information: artcenterbonita.org.

Jim Breuer

2. This weekend: Jim Breuer at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Friday, Feb. 25, through Sunday, Feb. 27, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Cost: $30 general admission, plus a fee. Shows at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25; 6 and 8 p.m. Feb. 26; and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27. 

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Gay Smith, left, and Jo Atkinson won't get much time to savor their bellinis once the plot begins to thicken in "The Bona Dea Challenge" at Marco Players.

3. Last chance – Marco Players ‘The Bona Dea Challenge’

The world premiere of “The Bona Dea Challenge” is a story about seven women from diverse backgrounds who land in Umbria, Italy as winners of a national cooking contest only to discover that they are “test pilots” for a wild and crazy experiment.

It’s on stage now through Feb. 27 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

