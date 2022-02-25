3 To Do: The music of Chicago, more

Marco Eagle

1. Saturday: Enjoy the music of Chicago in Bonita Springs

Chi-Town Transit Authority, an eight-piece Atlanta-based band reproducing the music of Chicago, performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Cost: $43-$55. Information: artcenterbonita.org.

2. This weekend: Jim Breuer at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Friday, Feb. 25, through Sunday, Feb. 27, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Cost: $30 general admission, plus a fee. Shows at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25; 6 and 8 p.m. Feb. 26; and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Last chance – Marco Players ‘The Bona Dea Challenge’

The world premiere of “The Bona Dea Challenge” is a story about seven women from diverse backgrounds who land in Umbria, Italy as winners of a national cooking contest only to discover that they are “test pilots” for a wild and crazy experiment.

It’s on stage now through Feb. 27 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

