Social Scene: Marco Men’s Club Sweetheart Ball

Submitted

02.20.22

It was an elegant evening at Hideaway Beach Club for the annual Marco Men’s Club Sweetheart Ball.

A delicious petite filet mignon and Gulf shrimp stuffed with crab meat were served with a chocolate raspberry torte for dessert.

The Wendy Renee Band provided the entertainment and the dance floor was hopping all evening. The men looked dashing and the women looked stunning and a fabulous time was had by all. Candy and Ray Seward hosted.

