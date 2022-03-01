3 To Do: Estero celebrates, Marco cleans up

Marco Eagle

1. Estero’s 7th anniversary celebration

Billy Dean & Dawn will be performing pop, rock, Broadway, jazz and country at the Village of Estero’s 7th anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, March 5, at Estero Park.

There will be something for everyone, including face painting and a bounce house for children. A variety of local food vendors will be on site for those wishing to purchase food.

The party starts at 11 a.m. with time for eating, mingling, dancing to the music and children’s activities. From 12 – 12:30 p.m., there will be a short recognition of Estero’s community leaders.

Then, it’s time for more food, entertainment and dancing.

2. Bonita Springs National Art Festival

From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., March 5 and 6. See the work of more than 200 artists. First in a series of three juried fests.

Free with a suggested $5 donation. Riverside Park, 10451 Old 41 Road, downtown Bonita Springs.

Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org/artfest.

3. Bay Days Tigertail beach clean-up

From 8 until 10 a.m., Saturday, March 5, at Tigertail Beach park in partnership with Keep Collier Beautiful.

Garbage bags and plastic gloves provided. Wear shoes that may get wet. Also sunscreen and a hat. Bring a personal water container.

All youth participants receive certificates of appreciation for volunteering. For all events and newsletters: FriendsofTigertail.com.

Information: Susan at 239-394-1470.

