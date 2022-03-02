Social Scene: Newcomers February luncheon

Doreen Herriman

Special to the Eagle

Members wore red to the February luncheon to celebrate Valentine’s Day! The club’s guest speaker was MIPD Chief Tracy Frazzano. She discussed how she entered law enforcement, her time as chief and her fight with breast cancer. The women were in awe as Frazzano discussed what she had been through since her arrival in paradise in 2019. The crowd gave her a standing ovation when her presentation ended.

The luncheon concluded with some great gifts from our sponsors and our 50/50 raffle.

Two of the Circle of Friends groups got together for some “Boot Scootin’ Boogey” line dancing lessons. They danced on a lanai.

If you would like to attend a luncheon and join in the fun and meet some fabulous women, contact membership chairs at MarcoMembership@gmail.com. Note on the subject line, attention: Membership chairs. – Doreen Herriman/Special to the Eagle

