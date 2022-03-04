3 To Do: ‘Mary Poppins’ and Bonita Art Fest

Marco Eagle

1. Naples Players presents ‘Mary Poppins’

A spoonful of theater in Naples now through April 3: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, extra Tuesday 7:30 p.m. performances March 15 and March 29.

At Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Cost: $47, $35 subscription.

Information: naplesplayers.org or 239-263-7990.

2. This weekend: Bonita Springs National Art Festival

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See the work of more than 200 artists. First in a series of three juried fests, with others March 5-6. Free with a suggested $5 donation.

At Riverside Park, 10451 Old 41 Road, downtown Bonita Springs.

Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org/artfest.

3. Saturday: Bay Days Tigertail beach clean-up

From 8 until 10 a.m., Saturday, March 5, at Tigertail Beach park in partnership with Keep Collier Beautiful.

Garbage bags and plastic gloves provided. Wear shoes that may get wet. Also sunscreen and a hat. Bring a personal water container.

All youth participants receive certificates of appreciation for volunteering. For all events and newsletters: FriendsofTigertail.com.

Information: Susan at 239-394-1470.

