Social Scene: Just Friends present 'Murder at the Folies Bergere'

The Just Friends “Charm City Players” presented “Murder at the Folies Bergere” to a sold out luncheon crowd at DaVincis on Feb. 24. Written, produced and directed by Bonnie Bozzo, the story takes place backstage at the Folies Bergere in Paris in 1942.

The Nazis and Germans are fully in control of the city. All radio and other news contain only propaganda and it’s against the law for private citizens to have a radio. Food supplies are short and rationed. Art, money and jewels are confiscated and people vanish into thin air.

