3 To Do: Shell show, photography exhibit, more

Marco Eagle

1. Starts Thursday: Shell show and art sale

The Marco Island Shell Club is holding its 40th Annual Shell Show and Shell Art Sale Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, March 10, 11, and 12 at the New Life Community Church, 489 W. Elkcam Circle.

There will be beautiful shell art and shell scientific exhibits to enjoy as well as a huge collection of Shell Art for you to purchase.

Admission is $3, children 12 and under free.

2. On display now: ‘Natural Selections’

Photography Annual Exhibition: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays through April 27. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Photos from some 15 photographers juried by Dennis Goodman of Dennis Goodman Photography.

3. Friends of Koreshan: Walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour.

Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all.

Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.