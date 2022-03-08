Social Scene: Marco Island Yacht Club celebrates Mardi Gras

Carol Comeaux

Special to the Eagle

A Mardi Gras celebration to rival New Orleans was held by the Marco Island Yacht Club March 1. Masked revelers dressed in a glorious array of colorful costumes entered a transformed Yacht Club decked out in the traditional purple, green and gold of Mardi Gras. A full brass band – the Happy Jazz Band led by Dr. Jim Glover — fired up the party spirit, and beads, beads, beads were everywhere.

A sumptuous creole feast was prepared by Chef Jono, and each “Krewe” paraded to the buffet when their table number was called, twirling napkins and spinning colorful umbrellas to the beat of the brass band.

After dinner the revelry transitioned to rock and roll as partiers danced to the play list of DJ Scott Dean. Mardi Gras energy was on full display on the dance floor.

The event was organized by Yacht Club members Roy and Kathy Hershberger, New Orleanians who truly knew the ropes of creating an authentic Mardi Gras bash. – Carol Comeaux/Special to the Eagle

More:Social Scene: Just Friends present 'Murder at the Folies Bergere'