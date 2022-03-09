Social Scene: Sportsfishing Club's Sheepshead Shindig

Submitted

The Marco Sportsfishing Club's Sheepshead Shindig was a two-day affair. A total of 65 anglers fished on Feb. 22, with 31 of the heaviest fish being weighed in at Sarazen Park.

The awards dinner dance was held at Marco Lutheran Church on Feb. 28 with 95 people attending. Kretches did the catering and Greg Clemons provided the entertainment. Cash prizes were given to the top 10 anglers with the biggest fish.

Bob Mazzatto won first place with a 4.56 pound fish.

Dolores and Marv Constanzer hosted and the shindig was enjoyed by all.

