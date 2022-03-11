3 To Do: Harbor Arts & Music Festival, more

Marco Eagle

1. This weekend: Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival

The 10th annual Harbor Arts & Music Festival at MarGood Harbor Park, 321 Pear Tree Avenue in Goodland, is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, March 12 and 13.

This juried fine-art event, produced by the Goodland Civic Association, along with Collier County Parks and Recreation, showcases world class artists working in a full array of media.

Florida Fiddler & Mangrove Music Studio operator JRobert, star of stage and screen, has gathered over a dozen A-list musicians and songwriters to perform live from the MarGood sound stage overlooking the charming waterfront venue. The festival is free and there’s plenty of seating, and plenty of room for dancing!

MarGood Harbor Park has great historic and environmental significance, the property was purchased by Collier County with Florida Forever funds in 2005. Today, native landscaping and lovely walkways wrap around a picturesque harbor. The park also features a museum/exhibition hall, 2 open-air pavilions, and a canoe/kayak launch.

For more information contact Tara O’Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

2. Saturday: ‘Songs of Ireland’

The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island is hosting the Gulfshore Opera’s GO Divas, who will be performing “Songs of Ireland” at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 12 at 991 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island.

Tickets: $25. Information: 239-642-0800.

3. Naples Players: ‘Mary Poppins’

A spoonful of theater in Naples now through April 3: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, extra Tuesday 7:30 p.m. performances March 15 and March 29.

At Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Cost: $47, $35 subscription.

Information: naplesplayers.org or 239-263-7990.

