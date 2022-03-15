3 To Do: ‘America’s Sexiest Couple’ and more

Marco Eagle

1. Starts Wednesday: Marco Players: ‘America’s Sexiest Couple’

A romantic comedy about two actors who were “America’s Sexiest Couple” on a popular sitcom who reunite for the first time in 25 years.

Although they face a lifetime of unresolved issues, longings, resentments, and regrets — the story is charming and funny. Written by Ken Levine, Ken is an Emmy winning writer, director, and producer. Additionally, the theater gallery wall will display the works of featured artist Giampaolo Curreri.

“Couple” is on stage March 16 through April 3, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

2. ‘Love in All Forms — Selections from the Art Collection of Patty and Jay Baker’

From 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon–4 p.m. Sundays, through May 15.

The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Works from the singular collection of collectors and philanthropists Patty and Jay Baker including selections from Monet to Henry Moore. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free.

Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

3. Starts Thursday: ‘Singin’ Broadway’

Southwest Florida's most talented singers are back with a whole new show and some new talent. They will be performing on March 17-20 at the Marco Presbyterian Church in the Fellowship Hall.

The 6th Annual “Singin' Broadway” is a special concert event featuring all new songs from Broadway musicals including “Cabaret,” “Guys & Dolls,” “Frozen,” “Jersey Boys,” “Hamilton” and many more. Shows are at 7:30 with a 2:30 p.m., matinee on Sunday.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at islandtheatercompany.com, in person at the Presbyterian Church office Monday through Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or at the door prior to the show on a first come first serve basis.