3 To Do: Music from Marco to Bonita

Staff

1. Marco Island: ‘Singin’ Broadway’

Southwest Florida's most talented singers are back with a whole new show and some new talent. They will be performing through March 20 at the Marco Presbyterian Church in the Fellowship Hall.

The 6th Annual “Singin' Broadway” is a special concert event featuring all new songs from Broadway musicals including “Cabaret,” “Guys & Dolls,” “Frozen,” “Jersey Boys,” “Hamilton” and many more. Shows are at 7:30 with a 2:30 p.m., matinee on Sunday.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at islandtheatercompany.com, in person at the Presbyterian Church office Monday through Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or at the door prior to the show on a first come first serve basis.

2. Naples: Festival Under the Stars — Ramon Vargas

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Wang Opera Center, 2408 Linwood Ave., Naples. "Pasion Latina" concert with the Mexican tenor, a Metropolitan Opera regular, part of Opera Naples weeklong festival.

Cost: $50 general admission, $200 and up for tables. Information: operanaples.org or 239-963-9050.

3. Bonita Springs: Sunday in the park music

Enjoy these while you can: free concerts in the Florida winter. The Bonita Springs Concert Band performs at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Riverside Park, off Old 41 Road, in Bonita Springs.

The band will mix up tunes such as “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” with selections from "Chicago” and “Joyride."

The concert will also be available streamed on Facebook. Bring seating.

