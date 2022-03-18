SWFLA To Do List: Rita Rudner at Artis, events from Marco to Bonita

Staff

MARCH

Marco Players: ‘America’s Sexiest Couple’

A romantic comedy about two actors who were “America’s Sexiest Couple” on a popular sitcom who reunite for the first time in 25 years. Although they face a lifetime of unresolved issues, longings, resentments, and regrets — the story is charming and funny. Written by Ken Levine, Ken is an Emmy winning writer, director, and producer. Additionally, the theater gallery wall will display the works of featured artist Giampaolo Curreri.“Couple” is on stage now through April 3, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

‘Singin’ Broadway’

Southwest Florida's most talented singers are back with a whole new show and some new talent. They will be performing through March 20 at the Marco Presbyterian Church in the Fellowship Hall. The 6th Annual “Singin' Broadway” is a special concert event featuring all new songs from Broadway musicals including “Cabaret,” “Guys & Dolls,” “Frozen,” “Jersey Boys,” “Hamilton” and many more. Shows are at 7:30 with a 2:30 p.m., matinee on Sunday. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at islandtheatercompany.com, in person at the Presbyterian Church office Monday through Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or at the door prior to the show on a first come first serve basis.

Celebrate the wit of Erma Bombeck

Louise K. Cornetta stars in “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,” a witty play telling the story behind the beloved, award-winning humorist. March 18-27. $30. Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Cost: $30 general admission. Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

See a classic

It's the last weekend to enjoy "Camelot" at TheatreZone in North Naples: 7:30 p.m., now through March 20 and 2 p.m. March 19-20. G&L Theatre, Community School of Naples, 13275 Livingston Road, Naples. In her review, Naples Daily News theater critic Harriet Howard Heithaus called this production "one of TheatreZone's strongest musicals in recent history." Cost: $50-$85. Information: theatre.zone or 888-966-3352, ext. 1.

Scent of spring

The annual Naples Garden Club Show is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through March 19 at Naples Botanical Garden, 4860 Bayshore Drive, Naples. Southwest Florida's largest juried flower show, this year's theme is "Visions: Past, Present, Future.” Free with admission to the garden. $25 ages 15 and up; $10 ages 4-14; free ages 3 and younger, garden club and NBG members. Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

Paul Rodriguez at Off the Hook

The comedian performs March 18-20 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, March 18; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

‘Barefoot in the Park’

At 7:30 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays (except for April 7) and 3 p.m., Sundays, March 18-April 10. Joan Jenks Auditorium, Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. The Studio Players production of the Neil Simon classic about a young couple adjusting to each other's philosophies, her nearby mother and the guy who gets into his apartment through their window. $30, $15 students. Information: thestudioplayers.org or 239-398-9192.

‘Come Walk with Me’ and help CurePSP

It’s more than a casual walk around the lake in Marco Island’s Mackle Park. It’s literally a step-by-step way for us to make more people aware of deadly neurological brain diseases and their indiscriminate attacks on the minds and bodies of our loved ones. Come walk to remember those we’ve lost and to recognize those struggling in the present, including caregivers, families, friends, supporters and the medical experts who are on the front lines of the battle. The 19th Annual CurePSP Awareness and Memorial Walk is 10:30 a.m., March 19 at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Information: Cindy MacDonald at 239-353-3960, cmac5371@aol.com or visit psp.org/event/19marcoislandwalk/.

Festival Under the Stars — Ramon Vargas

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Wang Opera Center, 2408 Linwood Ave., Naples. "Pasion Latina" concert with the Mexican tenor, a Metropolitan Opera regular, part of Opera Naples weeklong festival. $50 general admission, $200 and up for tables. Information: operanaples.org or 239-963-9050.

Pirates & Pearls gala

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents their annual gala on Saturday, March 19, at the newly remodeled Island Country Club on Marco Island. This year’s gala is entitled Pirates & Pearls and promises an evening of swashbuckling fun according to gala Chairs Jim and Allyson Richards. Tickets are $225 per person. The evening will include a reception with silent auction and pirate-themed games and prizes, dinner, live auction, and dancing to the music of the popular Too Hot Trio. Guests are encouraged to wear pirate-themed or smart casual attire. Gala proceeds will support the Marco Island Historical Society and the non-profit organization’s mission to preserve and share the history and heritage of Marco Island and the surrounding community. Information: 239-389-6447 or visit themihs.org.

Sunday in the park music

Enjoy these while you can: free concerts in the Florida winter. The Bonita Springs Concert Band performs at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Riverside Park, off Old 41 Road, in Bonita Springs. The band will mix up tunes such as “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” with selections from "Chicago” and “Joyride." The concert will also be available streamed on Facebook. Bring seating.

Bob Smith Jazz Quintet

From 2 until 4 p.m., Sunday, March 20, the Bob Smith Jazz Quintet will play a jazz concert at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. The concert is free, but donations are ​greatly appreciated. Bring your lawn chairs. Information: LTKehoe@hotmail.com or 612-327-3835.

Alter Eagles

At 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 20, at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive Marco Island. Information: marcojcmi.com or by calling 239-642-0800.

Bob Smith Jazz Quintet

From 2 until 4 p.m., Sunday, March 20, the Bob Smith Jazz Quintet will play a concert at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. The concert is free, but donations are ​appreciated. Contact information: LTKehoe@hotmail.com 612-327-3835.

Rita Rudner at Artis

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 23. Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Mainstay of the comedy scene for more than 30 years, with her one-liners and sly delivery, Rudner is back with another solo show. $59-$89. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Big Spring Book Sale

The big Spring Book Sale, benefitting the nonprofit Friends of the Bonita Springs Library, will offer thousands of items ranging from fiction and nonfiction to children’s books, puzzles and DVDs. Preview hours for Friends donors are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. Become a Friend by donating as little as $25 at the door for admission to the preview. Hours for the general public are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, March 25, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. The Book Sale will be in the first-floor meeting room of the Bonita Springs Library, 10560 Reynolds St., off Old 41 in downtown Bonita Springs.

Nick Swardson at Off the Hook

The comedian performs March 24-27 at Off the Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26; and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Adam Sandler’s sidekick

An actor and comedian, Nick Swardson has co-starred in films alongside friend Adam Sandler including "Just Go With It" and "Grown Ups 2." He performs standup March 24-27 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m., Thursday, March 24; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26; and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

‘The Invisible Hand’

Various times March 26-April 16; previews March 24-25. Norris Community Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Gulfshore Playhouse production of Ayad Akhtar's drama of a kidnapped investment banker who bargains for his own ransom by teaching his kidnappers how to game the stock market. $45-$80. Information: gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529.

Hot Dog Sunday

From noon until 1:30 p.m., March 27, at the Marco Island Nature Preserve located at 665 Tigertail Court. No charge. Chips and beverage included. Stroll through the Nature Preserve, hats and shirts available for a donation. Information: 239 207-9116 or visit MarcoIslandNaturePreserve.org.

ONGOING

‘Mary Poppins’

Through April 3 through 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, extra Tuesday 7:30 p.m. performance March 29. Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. The classic musical of the flying nanny — and, yes, she flies here, too — and her adventures, with tunes such as "A Spoonful of Sugar" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." Cost: $47, $35 subscription. Information: naplesplayers.org or 239-263-7990.

‘Love in All Forms — Selections from the Art Collection of Patty and Jay Baker’

From 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon–4 p.m. Sundays, through May 15. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Works from the singular collection of collectors and philanthropists Patty and Jay Baker including selections from Monet to Henry Moore. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

‘Natural Selections’

Photography Annual Exhibition: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays through April 27. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Photos from some 15 photographers juried by Dennis Goodman of Dennis Goodman Photography.

‘9,999 Songs to Go’

Visitors and locals alike gather at Margood Harbor Theater in Goodland, Florida, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month. J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands” is celebrating 5 years of new songs and stories this coming from 6:30 until 8:30 pm., all first Mondays of the month. Outdoors event opens at 6 p.m. Performers include: Tim McGeary, Charlie Pace, Chef Bob, Earth to Nerth, Peter Tracy and Marie Nofsinger.

Walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Farmers Market at Mackle Park

The Marco Island Farmers Market has relocated to Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island; due to construction at Veterans Community Park. The market will be from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday until April 20. Information, cityofmarcoisland.com.

South Collier Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays through April, 6060 Collier Blvd., Naples. Located in the Naples Outlet Center near corner of Collier and Manatee Road, two miles south of U.S. 41. Returning is the official market band, “The Hot Damn Duo,” for the entire season. They play every Sunday from 10 to 1. southcollierfarmersmarket.com and also see Facebook page.

‘Love in All Forms — Selections from the Art Collection of Patty and Jay Baker’

From 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon–4 p.m. Sundays, through May 15. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Works from the singular collection of collectors and philanthropists Patty and Jay Baker including selections from Monet to Henry Moore. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Mah Jongg

Weekly Mah Jongg is back at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island. Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We supply the Mah Jongg sets. Bring lunch, mingle, and make new friends. Located at 991 Winterberry Drive. Must reserve your spot, call Barbara at 609-442-6570.

Bonita Springs-Estero Christian Women’s Connection

Open to all area women! Enjoy a program, lunch and guest speaker. Location, time and detail can be found on our website: cwcflorida.org. Reserve 10 days in advance by calling Jan at 815-545-5056.

Talkin’ baseball

Opening this Sunday, “Baseball Heroes —Works from the Jay H. Baker Collection” features a treasure of history from the national pastime. It’s open from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon–4 p.m. Sundays, through May 15 at The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Objects and original documents from Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and Derek Jeter and more. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free. artisnaples.orghttps://www.artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Third Street South Famers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday. Parking lot behind Tommy Bahama off Third Street South in Old Naples; Entry is from 13th Avenue South. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

More Key Marco artifacts join Cat

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Marco Island Writers

Writers of all skill levels welcome. Meets at 6 p.m., the second Tuesday of every month except September at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Information: 239-784-2637.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

APRIL

Rookery Bay gallery a ‘Slow Art Day’ site on April 2

The art gallery at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, is a site for Slow Art Day 2022 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 2. A global event founded in 2010, Slow Art Day encourages people to look slowly – for 5-10 minutes – at up to five individual pieces of art. The goal is to help people discover the joy of looking at art and realize they can experience art without an expert. Friends of Rookery Bay’s current art show on view through April 27 is the Natural Selections Photography Annual Exhibition hosted in conjunction with the United Arts Council of Collier County. Dennis Goodman of Dennis Goodman Photography served as juror and selected works by 15 artists who celebrated Florida’s flora and fauna in their photographs. John Johnson won first place for “Shift Change,” Cynthia Wedel won second place for “Egret at Eventide,” and Hilda Champion won third place for “Beginning.” Most of the works in the show are for sale. Admission to the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is $8 for adults and $5 for children 6-12 and includes access to the art gallery, aquariums, touch tank, natural history exhibits, butterfly garden, walking trails, picnic areas and gift shop.

Left Bank Art Fest

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., April 3, at The Esplanade, 740 Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Juried artists include photography, jewelry, oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, ceramics, wood, bronze, glass and more. Free admission and free parking. Information: 239-290-7927.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.