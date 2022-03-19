Calusa Garden Club members plan April 9 tour

Submitted

On Saturday, April 9, Calusa Garden Club will present a tour of Marco Island home gardens, including four home gardens illustrating extremely different styles, plus the Calusa Park Butterfly Garden, followed by a reception with refreshments.

Attendees will also see gardening demonstrations at each of the four homes, receive a month-by-month gardening guide, and a chance to win one of four door prizes. The door prizes include a grapevine wreath with tillandsias mounted on it; a potted bromeliad, a floral design, and a living plant arrangement.

Club members have met to plan the home garden tour, and the photo shows Janet Robinson, Sharon Lewis, Sue Oldershaw, Linda Schwoeppe and Donna Kay at one of the planning meetings.

Calusa Garden Club’s March meeting included discussions about the April 9 Home Garden Tour as well as a presentation by Andee Naccarato, president of the Naples Chapter of Florida Native Plant Society. Naccarato addressed the club members on native host plants for butterflies on Marco Island.

Contact the club for tickets at calusagardenclub@yahoo.com. Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of each month, October through April at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. If you are interested in membership, please contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@yahoo.com. For updates and information, please visit the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.