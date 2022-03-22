3 To Do: Bonita's big book sale, Marco food drive

Marco Eagle

1. Bonita Springs: Big Spring Book Sale

The big Spring Book Sale, benefitting the nonprofit Friends of the Bonita Springs Library, will offer thousands of items ranging from fiction and nonfiction to children’s books, puzzles and DVDs.

Preview hours for Friends donors are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. Become a Friend by donating as little as $25 at the door for admission to the preview. Hours for the general public are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, March 25, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.

The Book Sale will be in the first-floor meeting room of the Bonita Springs Library, 10560 Reynolds St., off Old 41 in downtown Bonita Springs.

2. Naples: Nick Swardson at Off the Hook

The comedian performs March 24-27 at Off the Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26; and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Marco Island: Food drive is Friday

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 95 on Marco Island will be having a food drive from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Friday, March 25, in conjunction with Our Daily Bread food pantry.

The event will occur at Winn Dixie, Marco Island.

