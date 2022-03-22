MIFA awards grants

Carolyn Burger

Special to the Eagle

Since 2003, the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) has been bringing a variety of art presentations, art shows, sculptures, movie series and art events to Marco Island. We also give scholarships to students who will be majoring in the arts to help them pay the high costs of attending college. And this year, MIFA is awarding grants to several local organizations who have requested financial assistance for a community project.

Recently, two separate grants were awarded to the Sisbarro Acting Studio and the Arts Department of Marco Island Academy.

The Sisbarro Acting Studio is headed by Gina Sisbarro, who holds acting lessons for local students from elementary age to high school and college. Many students have benefitted from this local acting studio. Their productions are held at the Marco Island Middle School, always free of charge to the local community. Ms. Sisbarro wrote a grant to MIFA, asking for help to improve the sound system at the MI Middle School and has received a check for $5,000 to help pay for the new sound system at the school. This improved sound equipment will be used by the school and by the Sisbarro Acting Studios for years to come! We can’t wait to experience the improved sound at the middle school!

A second grant was awarded to the Marco Island Academy’s Theater Department for $2,300. In the past, their theater productions were staged outdoors and in-the-round. Now that they have a brand-new school, scenery is needed for in-door productions. Mr. Christopher Dayett, Arts Department Chair and his students wrote the grant application, asking for help with costs for scenery. The grant will help them continue to bring the magic of theatre in a unique way to the community for years to come.

MIFA is a charitable non-profit organization overseen by a small group of volunteers to provide literary, visual, and performing arts to the Marco Island community. They have no building, but they raise funds through their art projects including the Left Bank ArtFest held at the Esplanade, the Brushes & Paint & Beyond Art Show held at the Marco Island Historical Museum, and the Movie Series held at Marco Movies.

Interested persons wanting to join us to make sure these projects can continue, should contact president, Karen Swanker at khswanker2@hotmail.com. For more information about MIFA and its local projects, please visit their website, marcoislandfoundation.org.