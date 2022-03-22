Social Scene: Marco Men’s Club celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

Marco Eagle

The Irish and the "Irish for the Day" celebrated in style at the Marco Men’s Club St. Patrick’s party at the Brewery on March 15, it was a sea of green as many people came dressed for the occasion.

Terry Clen provided the authentic Irish entertainment; a delicious meal was enjoyed, and Irish liquids were consumed! Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.

May your troubles be less, and your blessing be more and nothing, but happiness come through your door.

