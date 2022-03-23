Social Scene: Kiwanis hosts MIPD chief, welcomes new members

Submitted

Kiwanis Club of Marco Island recently met at Cape Marco for their dinner meeting with 17 in attendance. The speaker was Marco Island Police Chief Tracy Frazzano, who gave an update on the department.

Two new members were inducted, and we had two members of Marco Island Academy Key Club present to give an update on their recent events.

Kiwanis Club of Marco Island also welcomed two new members at their dinner meeting.

Donna Dubey is originally from Michigan. Her husband, Mike brought her down to Marco Island in 1990. She retired from her position as a legal assistant to a labor law attorney in the spring of 1995. Donna and her husband built their dream home in 1997 and became permanent residents. Unfortunately, she lost Mike in 2021. Donna then became a member of Newcomer's Club of Marco Island in 2015 and served as president in 2018-2019. She is currently in Just Friends and a member of the Marco Island Historical Society, Marco Island Fire Rescue Foundation, Marco Island Civic Association, and the San Marco Columbiettes.

Sandra Schmadeke is originally from Indianapolis, IN. She and her husband Bill came to Marco Island in 2000 and built their first home. Sadly, Sandy lost her husband Bill in 2006. She became a full-time resident in 2008 and moved to a condo in Hideaway Beach in 2017. Sandy is officially retired but still has functions with her real estate company in Indianapolis. She was a member of Newcomer's Club of Marco Island and currently belongs to Just Friends and is on the board of directors there. Sandy is a member of Marco Lutheran Church and works with the social committee at Hideaway Beach.