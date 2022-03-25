LIFE

3 To Do: Hot Dog Sunday and more

Marco Eagle
1. Hot Dog Sunday at Marco Nature Preserve

From noon until 1:30 p.m., March 27, at the Marco Island Nature Preserve,  665 Tigertail Court. No charge.

Chips and beverage included. Stroll through the Nature Preserve, hats and shirts available for a donation.

Information: 239 207-9116 or visit MarcoIslandNaturePreserve.org. 

2. ‘The Invisible Hand’

Various times March 26-April 16 at the Norris Community Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples.

Gulfshore Playhouse production of Ayad Akhtar's drama of a kidnapped investment banker who bargains for his own ransom by teaching his kidnappers how to game the stock market. $45-$80.

Information: gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529.

3. Naples: Nick Swardson at Off the Hook

Nick Swardson is at Off the Hook.

The comedian performs through March 27 at Off the Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26; and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27. 

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

