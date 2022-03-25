3 To Do: Hot Dog Sunday and more

Marco Eagle

1. Hot Dog Sunday at Marco Nature Preserve

From noon until 1:30 p.m., March 27, at the Marco Island Nature Preserve, 665 Tigertail Court. No charge.

Chips and beverage included. Stroll through the Nature Preserve, hats and shirts available for a donation.

Information: 239 207-9116 or visit MarcoIslandNaturePreserve.org.

More:SWFLA To Do List: ‘Barefoot in the Park’ and more

2. ‘The Invisible Hand’

Various times March 26-April 16 at the Norris Community Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples.

Gulfshore Playhouse production of Ayad Akhtar's drama of a kidnapped investment banker who bargains for his own ransom by teaching his kidnappers how to game the stock market. $45-$80.

Information: gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529.

3. Naples: Nick Swardson at Off the Hook

The comedian performs through March 27 at Off the Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26; and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Jackie’s – Lots of great food choices for little money