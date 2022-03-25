Everglades Society for Historic Preservation’s ‘Golf Gala’ a big success

Submitted

The Everglades Society for Historic Preservation (ESHP) held its March 18 fundraiser at the historic Naples Depot Museum. The evening included a silent and live auction emceed by pro golfer Michael “Ziggy” Zeigler interviewing PGA professional golfers Tony Kelley and Andy Bean.

The Society’s President Patty Huff introduced the ESHP board: Kathy Brock, Elaine Middelstaedt, Connie Barker, and Hydie Friend (pictured with supporters) as well as the “Bank of Everglades Building” team members: Chris Hagan (ORCO), Phoebe Najera (MHK Architecture & Planning), Craig Woodward, Bob Bergin, Hannah Ineson, Paul and Eileen Arsenault, Liz and Clarke Swanson, and the newest member Lisa Resch.

The Gala’s proceeds will benefit the Bank of Everglades building project. ESHP was founded in 2004 and its mission is to preserve historic sites, structures, documents, artifacts, and memories within the Everglades area.

For more information about the organization, including upcoming events, visit save-boe.org or 239-719-0020.