It's back! 32nd Annual Easter Sunrise service is April 17

Jill Yris

Special to the Eagle

The 32nd Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach will be held at 7 a.m., Sunday, April 17 at the beach in front of the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, 400 S. Collier Boulevard, Marco Island.

Beginning over 30 years ago with 240 people, the Marco Island Easter Sunrise Service is now the largest, one-hour event on the island with the 2019 attendance estimated to be 10,000.

"This year is the 32nd anniversary of an event that started with a handful of people who wanted to celebrate the 'abundant life' so obvious here on Marco Island,” said Alan Sandlin, Marco Island Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach committee co-chair.

"We have weathered a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic but now for all who want to share in an event of thanksgiving, music, worship and honoring the very foundation of our Christian belief, I invite you to join us for this island celebration that has become one of our very special traditions."

Pastor Casey Nowlin, The Family Church, will lead the opening prayer, Alan Sandlin will MC and lead the audience in singing, and Rev. Thomas McCulley, New Life Community Church, will lead the closing moments and prayer. Scott Kerens, Lead Pastor at Marco Presbyterian Church, will give the Easter message. Marco Church worship leader, musician and world-renowned hymn writer Matt Papa will provide the special music.

Beach access is north of the Marriott Spa and the public access path north of the Madeira Condominium. The Marco Police and volunteers will direct traffic and assist with parking, including double parking along Collier Boulevard. Additionally, the Resident's Beach parking lot will open at 6 a.m. for member parking. Dress is casual; bring your own blanket or chair. Musical prelude begins at 6:45 a.m. For those who need assistance, handicap parking will be available near the Marriott Spa with golf carts to assist to the edge of the beach.

For information call Marco Presbyterian Church at 239.394.8186.