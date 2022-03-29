3 To Do: ‘The Invisible Hand’ and more

Marco Eagle

1. ‘The Invisible Hand’ at Norris

Gulfshore Playhouse production of Ayad Akhtar's drama of a kidnapped investment banker who bargains for his own ransom by teaching his kidnappers how to game the stock market.

Various times through April 16 at the Norris Community Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples.

Cost: $45-$80. Information: gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529.

2. Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour.

Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission

Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

3. Marco Players: ‘America’s Sexiest Couple’

A romantic comedy about two actors who were “America’s Sexiest Couple” on a popular sitcom who reunite for the first time in 25 years.

Although they face a lifetime of unresolved issues, longings, resentments, and regrets — the story is charming and funny. Written by Ken Levine, Ken is an Emmy winning writer, director, and producer.

Additionally, the theater gallery wall will display the works of featured artist Giampaolo Curreri.

“Couple” is on stage now through April 3, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

