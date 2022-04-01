3 To Do: International, Left Bank Art and EGGfest

Marco Eagle

1. Naples: Celebrate the world at Mercato on Saturday

International Fest is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, on the lawn at Mercato, 9127 Strada Place, Naples.

Enjoy authentic treats, unique handmade crafts and cultural knick-knacks from all around the world, along with live music that includes bagpipe players, mariachi bands and African drummers along with Celtic, French Polynesian, Hellenic, Bollywood, Latin dancers and more.

Bring lawn chairs or beach throws. Presented by the Asian Professionals Association of SWFL. More at mercatoshops.com.

2: Marco Island: Left Bank Art Fest is Sunday

Juried artists include photography, jewelry, oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, ceramics, wood, bronze, glass and more.

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., April 3, at The Esplanade, 740 Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Free admission and free parking. Information: 239-290-7927.

3. Bonita Springs: Big Green EGGfest is Saturday

Sunshine Ace Hardware Big Green EGGfest returns, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Riverside Park off Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs.

Enjoy food grilled on the Big Green Egg. Also, live music and family fun, including live demonstrations. Taster tickets start at $20 and include bite-sized samples from chefs.

VIP tickets start at $50 and include unlimited beer and wine in addition to the bite-sized sample. More at SunshineAceEggfest.com.

