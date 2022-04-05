3 To Do: ‘Love in All Forms,' garden tour, more

Marco Eagle

1. ‘Love in All Forms — Selections from the Art Collection of Patty and Jay Baker’

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon until 4 p.m., Sundays, through May 15. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples.

Works from the singular collection of collectors and philanthropists Patty and Jay Baker including selections from Monet to Henry Moore. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free.

Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

2. Home Garden Tour

The Home Garden Tour presented by Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island is April 9. Cost $60.

Two identical tours: 8:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Meet at Wesley United Methodist Church parking lot (canal side at Sanctuary entrance). Departure by private car driven by tour guides. Tour four homes plus Butterfly Garden reception, door prizes and garden demonstrations.

Information: calusa.org, email calusagardenclub@yahoo.com, or contact Sara Wolf at 513-706-8681.

3. ‘The Invisible Hand’ at Norris

Gulfshore Playhouse production of Ayad Akhtar's drama of a kidnapped investment banker who bargains for his own ransom by teaching his kidnappers how to game the stock market.

Various times through April 16 at the Norris Community Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Cost: $45-$80.

Information: gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529.

