3 To Do: '90s music, tortoise talks, more

1. ARTFLO Music & Arts Festival

Head back to the '90s during the ARTFLO Music & Arts Festival in Immokalee.

Hear Soul Asylum, Spin Doctors, Joan Osborne and Fastball and other musical acts.

Festival also features a large art-merchant section, food trucks and more.

From 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, April 9. Free. Bring your own chair, but no coolers, backpacks or pets allowed. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 S. First St.

Information: 239-658-1313 or seminoleimmokaleecasino.com.

2. Enjoy music in the Garden

The Sarah Hadeka Trio performs 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

Concert free with paid admission to the garden. Bring a jacket or stole for seating. Garden admission is $25, $10 ages 4-17, ages 3 and younger and members.

Free. Information: naplesgarden.org.

3. Marco Island: Gopher Tortoise Day

From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace,.

Talks are in the Bald Eagle room from field biologist Brittany Piersma, Conservation Collier and Naples Preserve.

There will be a food truck and popcorn.

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

