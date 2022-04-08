3 To Do: '90s music, tortoise talks, more
1. ARTFLO Music & Arts Festival
Head back to the '90s during the ARTFLO Music & Arts Festival in Immokalee.
Hear Soul Asylum, Spin Doctors, Joan Osborne and Fastball and other musical acts.
Festival also features a large art-merchant section, food trucks and more.
From 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, April 9. Free. Bring your own chair, but no coolers, backpacks or pets allowed. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 S. First St.
Information: 239-658-1313 or seminoleimmokaleecasino.com.
2. Enjoy music in the Garden
The Sarah Hadeka Trio performs 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.
Concert free with paid admission to the garden. Bring a jacket or stole for seating. Garden admission is $25, $10 ages 4-17, ages 3 and younger and members.
Free. Information: naplesgarden.org.
3. Marco Island: Gopher Tortoise Day
From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace,.
Talks are in the Bald Eagle room from field biologist Brittany Piersma, Conservation Collier and Naples Preserve.
There will be a food truck and popcorn.
Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.
