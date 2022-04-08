Social Scene: Cruisers practice their best poker faces

Donna Babb

Special to the Eagle

On April 1 the Marco Cruise Club held a poker run on both south and north ends of Marco Island. Eight boats and over 50 people participated in the competition.

Boaters stopped at each of several docks to pick up a playing card before finishing up the run at Paradise Found on Goodland. The goal was to come away with the best five-card stud poker hand in the club.

The final card was picked up at the last stop. Cruisers then proceeded to Paradise Found to compare poker hands and announce the lucky poker winners. Winners were Saylor Stam $200, Liz Finch $100 and Sean McKeown won $50 for the most accurate bunny count.

For more information on MCC boating activities visit the club’s website, marcocruiseclub.com or email dprocopio@aol.com. – Donna Babb/Special to the Eagle