Social Scene: Italian American Society takes part in Opera Night

Thirty members of the Italian American Society went to Rose History Auditorium, March 31, for a “Night in Italy” presented by Gulfshore Opera. And what a night it was.

The four artists, Robyn Marie Lamp, Soprano, Krista Marie Laskowski, Mezzo-Soprano, Alessio Borraggine, Tenor and Fernando Gonzalez, Baritone along with the Collaborative Pianist, Lindsay Woodward took all of the IAS members to an enchanted Italy with Arias from Italian Operas plus Neapolitan and Contemporary songs.

There was even an after party to meet the artists at the home of the Gulfshore Opera Company President.