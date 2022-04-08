Social Scene: Newcomers March luncheon

Doreen Herriman

Special to the Eagle

Marco Newcomers Club enjoyed their March luncheon at the Hideaway Beach Club. Julie Walker introduced out guest speaker, Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro.

Commissioner LoCastro discussed the roles and responsibilities of the County Commissioner and how they have evolved as the county has grown in population.

More:SWFLA To Do List: 'My Fair Lady,' Easter events and more

Commissioner LoCastro defined the county versus city responsibilities, such as beach cleanup activities which are a county responsibility. – Doreen Herriman/Special to the Eagle