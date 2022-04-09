Social Scene: MIHS ‘Pirates & Pearls’ a success

Marco Eagle

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) annual fund-raising celebration, Pirates & Pearls, at the Island Country Club on March 19.

Guests were encouraged to dress in keeping with the evening’s theme. Most obliged, resulting in a colorful pirate fashion stroll as buccaneers, sea captains and lady pirates arrived ready to party down in garb reflecting the golden age of pirates in the late 16th and 17th centuries.

Guests gathered around and under a large white tent that was converted into a twinkling ship’s galley with flickering candles that beckoned guests to be seated and enjoy the evening’s delicious fare, live auction and dancing to the Too Hot Trio.

Auctioneer Jay Zeager led the high energy live auction. There was a fund-a-need call for donations to support MIHS in plans to complete the Marco Island Historical Museum with an exciting new look for the Museum lobby.