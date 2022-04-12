3 To Do: 'My Fair Lady,' 'Love' and laughter

Marco Eagle

1. 'My Fair Lady' at Artis—Naples

"My Fair Lady" begins its run just days away at Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd.

Plan now to see it through Sunday, April 17. Considered among the greatest musical of all time, it's the story of Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor determined to transform her into his idea of “a proper lady.”

From $85. Information: artisnaples.org.

2. ‘Love in All Forms — Selections from the Art Collection of Patty and Jay Baker’

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon until 4 p.m., Sundays, through May 15. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples.

Works from the singular collection of collectors and philanthropists Patty and Jay Baker including selections from Monet to Henry Moore. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free.

Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

3. K-Von at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. April 13 at Off the Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Information; offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

