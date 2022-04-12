Social Scene: In the Bag – MCC helps Food Pantry

Donna Babb

Special to the Eagle

On April 7 the Marco Cruise Club (MCC) helped local families in need through a volunteer effort with AL’s Pals, a mobile outreach effort associated with Our Daily Bread Food Pantry (ODBFP). MCC members worked together to bag produce for the organization’s Mobile Food Pantry.

Volunteer coordinators Allyson Richards and Lorraine Corva, (the A and L of AL’s Pals), educated 14 Marco Cruise Club Bridge and Board members about the origin, operations, and increased need of Mobile Food Pantries.

The group then got to work, packing approximately 160 bags of produce, along with bags of dairy and meat products, dog and cat food, birthday bags for children and feminine products, all of which were delivered to families in need through Naples and surrounding areas. Locations of the Mobile Food Pantries include St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, St. Finbar Catholic Church, Lely High School, Pelican Creek, 41 Corridor and Naples Botanical Garden.

In order to further increase awareness of AL’s Pals and services it provides, Allyson Richards has been invited to speak at the May MCC General Membership meeting. – Donna Babb/Special to the Eagle

