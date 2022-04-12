Social Scene: Calusa’s Home Garden Tour

Submitted

Calusa Garden Club presented a Home Garden Tour on Saturday April 9 to 50 interested guests. The half-day tour featured four extremely varied home gardens on Marco Island owned by Garden Club members. The tour included a gardening demonstration at each home and was followed by a tour of Calusa Park Butterfly Garden and a reception with door prizes.

The gardening demonstrations were making a tillandsia wreath, presented by Linda Schwoeppe at Sue Oldershaw’s home, leaf manipulation presented by Monica Doyle at Janice Engel’s home, bromeliad division and planting at Donna Kay’s home, and planting a “Thriller, Filler and Spiller” container given by Sharon Lewis at Janet Watson’s home.

The diverse home gardens included Sue Oldershaw’s English Cottage Garden with Subtropical Plants, Janice Engle’s hillside lawn replacement garden centered on a banyan tree, Donna Kay’s mature hardwood tree shaded garden with secluded seating areas, and Janet Watson’s waterside gardens with multiple colorful planting beds and a landscaped lanai waterfall.