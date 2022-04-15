3 To Do: Family fun, brews, blooms and more

Marco Eagle

1. Saturday in Bonita: Family fun at Flamingo Island

Check out the Easter Extravaganza at Flamingo Island Flea Market, in 11902 Bonita Beach Road SE, Bonita Springs.

A holiday event featuring candy and various family activities. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Free.

Information: 239-948-7799 or flamingoisland.com.

2. Blooms & Brews on Saturday in Naples

Head to Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, for Blooms & Brews from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, April 16.

Raise a glass to the plants that give us beer. The band Nostaljah performs reggae with twist of rhythm and blues.

For those 21 and older and ticket includes beer samples and commemorative Blooms & Brews glass. Cost: $35 Garden members, $50 non-members and $15 designated drivers. Last entry is at 9 p.m.

Information: naplesgarden.org.

3. Marco Island: 32nd Annual Easter Sunrise service

The 32nd Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach will be held at 7 a.m., Sunday, April 17 at the beach in front of the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, 400 S. Collier Boulevard, Marco Island.

Beach access is north of the Marriott Spa and the public access path north of the Madeira condominium. The Marco Police and volunteers will direct traffic and assist with parking, including double parking along Collier Boulevard. Additionally, the Resident's Beach parking lot will open at 6 a.m. for member parking.

Dress is casual; bring your own blanket or chair. Musical prelude begins at 6:45 a.m. For those who need assistance, handicap parking will be available near the Marriott Spa with golf carts to assist to the edge of the beach.

For information call Marco Presbyterian Church at 239-394-8186.