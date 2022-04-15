Marco Bay Yacht Club meets in Everglades City

Submitted

On April 12 60 members of the Marco Bay Yacht Club traveled from Marco Island to the Rod & Gun Club in Everglades City for lunch.

The club had 10 boats and six land yachts (cars) participate. Two groups of boats traveled from Marco, the north group was led by John Kernan and the south group by Barry Gelfand. They met at the Coon Key Light and traveled together to the Barron River.

Commodore Sandy LaMontagne, Vice Commodore Linda Gagnon and Rear Commodore Charles Erker, along with several past commodores, many members including six new members and a couple of guests in attendance.

Lunch was served on the screened in porch of the Historic Rod & Gun Club overlooking the Barron River. Frank Mulligan, the trip organizer, gave a brief welcome to everyone and later our LaMontagne addressed those present.

A good time, with good food and great friends, was had by all.

The club is open to residents who own a watercraft berthed on Marco Island, Isles of Capri, Goodland and as far north on Route 951 to include Fiddlers Creek. The watercraft must have an engine as its primary source of power and the owner has to be 21 or older. The goal is to have fun and promote safe boating.

The club’s First Mates group is active in various events. Our boating includes day trips and extended cruises to distant ports lasting several days to several weeks. We have four major social events each year and a “Monday Madness” on the last Monday of each month at 4:30 PM at CJ’s Star Bar at the Esplanade.

For more information visit marcobayyachtclub.com.